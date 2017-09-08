Ryan Adams performs “To Be Without You” on Ellen: Watch

Photo by Heather Kaplan

This summer, Ryan Adams has made waves for cutting down UK indie rockers alt-J, roasting his contemporaries The Strokes on social media, and referring to Father John Misty as “the most self-important asshole on earth.” There was no drama on Friday, however, as he appeared on Ellen to promote our pick for best album of the year so far, Prisoner.

(Read: Top 25 Albums of 2017 (So Far))

Adams took the stage in a full denim outfit with a Misfits t-shirt underneath to perform the standout cut, “To Be Without You”. As usual, the long hair covering half his face somehow didn’t affect the live rendition one bit. Replay the performance here.

Like many artists, Adams has spent the summer on the festival circuit. After a brief respite, he’s set to tour the UK before returning to the US to perform at Tennessee’s Pilgrimage Festival and Austin City Limits. Check out the full itinerary below.

Ryan Adams 2017 Tour Dates:

09/08 – Belfast, IE @ Ulster Hall

09/09 – Cork, IE @ Opera House

09/11 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theater

09/12 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theater *

09/14 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

09/15 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

09/17 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage One

09/18 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

09/19 – Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy

09/21 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange

09/22 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

09/24 – Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Festival

09/29 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

09/30 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

10/01 – Colombia, MO @ Roots N Blues N BBQ

10/03 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre

10/05-6 – Austin, TX @ ACL Music Festival

10/07 – Houston, TX @ Revention Center ^

10/11 – Irving, TX @ Irving Music Factory ^

10/12 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Music Festival

* = w/ Karen Elson

^ = w/ Middle Kids