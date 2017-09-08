Ryan Adams performs “To Be Without You” on Ellen: Watch

Photo by Heather Kaplan
This summer, Ryan Adams has made waves for cutting down UK indie rockers alt-J, roasting his contemporaries The Strokes on social media, and referring to Father John Misty as “the most self-important asshole on earth.” There was no drama on Friday, however, as he appeared on Ellen to promote our pick for best album of the year so far, Prisoner.
(Read: Top 25 Albums of 2017 (So Far))
Adams took the stage in a full denim outfit with a Misfits t-shirt underneath to perform the standout cut, “To Be Without You”. As usual, the long hair covering half his face somehow didn’t affect the live rendition one bit. Replay the performance here.
Like many artists, Adams has spent the summer on the festival circuit. After a brief respite, he’s set to tour the UK before returning to the US to perform at Tennessee’s Pilgrimage Festival and Austin City Limits. Check out the full itinerary below.
Ryan Adams 2017 Tour Dates:
09/08 – Belfast, IE @ Ulster Hall
09/09 – Cork, IE @ Opera House
09/11 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theater
09/12 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theater *
09/14 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
09/15 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
09/17 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage One
09/18 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
09/19 – Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy
09/21 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange
09/22 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
09/24 – Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Festival
09/29 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
09/30 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
10/01 – Colombia, MO @ Roots N Blues N BBQ
10/03 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre
10/05-6 – Austin, TX @ ACL Music Festival
10/07 – Houston, TX @ Revention Center ^
10/11 – Irving, TX @ Irving Music Factory ^
10/12 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Music Festival
* = w/ Karen Elson
^ = w/ Middle Kids