S U R V I V E announces new EP, shares “Cutthroat” remix: Stream

Photo by Dylan O’Conner

S U R V I V E, the electronic masterminds behind Stranger Things’’ Emmy-winning soundtrack, are prepping a new EP for the fall. Titled RR7387 and due out through Relapse Records, it’s a four-track collection of remixes and “reinterpretations.”

Charged with updating the Austin outfit’s originals is a host of veteran musicians, including Justin Broadrick of Godflesh and Jesu fame, Not Waving, and Sam Haar of New York-based Blondes. As a preview, S U R V I V E have unboxed a menacing remix of “Cutthroat” helmed by Lena Willikens, a DJ/producer from Germany.

(Read: A Guide to Creating Synth Music, According to Stranger Things’ S U R V I V E)

Hear it below.

RR7387, which follows last year’s RR7349 full-length, arrives on November 3rd. S U R V I V E have also scored the second season of Stranger Things, promising a “darker and weirder” direction. The season premieres on Netflix on October 27th.

RR7387 EP Artwork:

RR7387 Tracklist:

01. Cutthroat (Lena Willikens Remix)

02. High Rise (Not Waving Remix)

03. Wardenclyffe (Sam Haar Remix)

04. Other (Justin K Broadrick as JK FLESH Remix)