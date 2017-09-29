Saba shares new track “Where Ideas Sing”: Stream

Chicago’s hip-hop and R&B scenes have been making a lot of noise as of late, with a series of talented young artists emerging and making noise nationally. Today, we get a new track from one of those brightest young talents, Saba, in the form of “Where Ideas Sing”.

Co-produced by Saba and fellow Chicagoan Daoud, the track seesThe Bucket List MC taking the listener on a tour of his life growing up in Chicago through the present day. We take the blue line train to Wicker Park with Saba as he recalls younger days spent bumping Lupe Fiasco’s Food & Liquor and imagining when his shot in the spotlight would come. (Spoiler: It has arrived). Take a listen below.

“Where Ideas Sing” comes on the heels “World In My Hands” and the soulful “There You Go”, the latter of which was one of our favorite tracks of August. Saba has some North American and European dates lined up for this fall, check those out beneath the “Where Ideas Sing” single artwork below.

“Where Ideas Sing” Single Artwork:

Saba 2017 Tour Dates:

10/07 – Washington, DC @ All Things Go

10/08 – Atlanta, GA @ A3C Festival

10/25 – Dublin, IE @ Green Room

10/26 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

10/27 – London, UK @ Koko

10/28 – Paris, FR @ Candy Shop

10/31 – Warsaw, PL @ Smolna

11/01 – Koln, DE @ Reineke Fuchs

11/02 – Berlin, DE @ St Georg

11/03 – Rotterdam, NL @ REC Festival

11/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs