Sam Smith announces new single “Too Good at Goodbyes”

First track from the singer's long-awaited sophomore album arrives on Friday

on September 04, 2017, 10:46am
Sam Smith is set to return on Friday (September 8th) with the first single from his long-awaited sophomore album. As revealed today, the single is called “Too Good at Goodbyes”.

‘Too Good At Goodbyes'. 8th September 2017. So excited for you to hear the new single xx

Released in May 2014, Smith’s debut album, In the Lonely Hour, is one of the biggest records of the last decade. He won four Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Stay With Me”, as well as the BRIT Award for British Breakthrough Act. The success of the album also led Smith to a gig writing the theme for the James Bond film Spectre, which later earned him a Golden Globe and Academy Award for Best Original Song.

