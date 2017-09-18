Sam Smith shares video for new single “Too Good at Goodbyes”: Watch

Sam Smith returned earlier this month with his first new single in two years, “Too Good at Goodbyes”. Today, the track has received a visual accompaniment directed by Luke Monaghan. The video opens with Smith in studio apparently readying himself to sing his latest track. As he gets into the proper mindset, we’re presented with images of relationships that appear to be falling apart — not in that brutal, spiteful way doomed romances can sometimes burn out, but the sad, unfortunate way they crumble when two people still care but just aren’t right for each other. You can watch the clip above.

“Too Good at Goodbyes” is Smith’s comeback after releasing the theme song for the James Bond film Spectre, “Writing’s On the Wall”. It marks the beginning of the anticipation for his follow-up to 2014’s In the Lonely Hour. Expected before Christmas, Smith’s new album features contributions from Timbaland and Frank Ocean associate Malay. There are apparently two versions of the album, one with 10 track and the other spanning 14. Stay tuned for more as it is announced.