Sam Smith teases new music set for September 8th release

Photo by Philip Cosores

It looks like new music from Sam Smith is finally on the way.

In an open letter published Thursday, Smith thanked fans for their patience, adding that “the wait is so nearly over. Something is coming very very very soon.” He followed that up Friday morning by posting photos of advertisements in London and Los Angeles teasing an impending release set for September 8th.

Morning London x pic.twitter.com/eDbRPuz3vc — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) September 1, 2017

Morning Los Angeles x pic.twitter.com/PQO8cmfoMF — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) September 1, 2017

Released in May 2014, Smith’s debut album, In the Lonely Hour, is one of the biggest records of the last decade. He won four Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Stay With Me”, as well as the BRIT Award for British Breakthrough Act. The success of the album also led Smith to a gig writing the theme for the James Bond film Spectre, which later earned him a Golden Globe and Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Revisit the video for “Stay With Me”: