Sarah Paulson to star in Netflix’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel series

Fresh off the debut of the latest installment in the American Horror Story franchise, Ryan Murphy has landed another TV deal. Ratched, a prequel series based on Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, has received a two-season, 18-episode order from Netflix.

Executive produced by Murphy and Michael Douglas, the Fox 21 Television Studios drama will star American Horror Story veteran Sarah Paulson in the titular role. Production begins in 2018 with Murphy directing the pilot. The spec script was penned by newcomer Evan Romansky.

The origin story begins in 1947 and follows Ratched’s journey and evolution from nurse to monster. The show will follow her deadly progression through the mental health care system.

Ratched marks Murphy’s debut series on Netflix and comes on the heels of his freshly launched anthology, American Horror Story: Cult. Murphy’s stuffed docket also includes the FX series American Crime Story: Versace, Feud, and Pose. He’s also preparing the Fox series 911 for midseason.