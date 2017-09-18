Sean Spicer made a surprise appearance at 2017 Emmy Awards, and everyone cringed

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer made a surprise appearance at the 69th annual Emmy Awards. During host Stephen Colbert’s opening monologue, Spicer rolled out a podium to announce, “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys — period. Both in person and around the world.”

“Wow, that really soothes my fragile ego,” Colbert said in response. He then thanked “Melissa McCarthy.”

Understandably, the audience’s reaction ranged from shock to sheer cringe. The actual Melissa McCarthy — who famously spoofed Spicer on SNL — looked particularly uncomfortable.

Pod Save America co-host Tommy Vietor probably put it best: