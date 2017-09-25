Sequel to Stephen King’s It officially announced for 2019 release

Days after becoming the highest-grossing horror movie in US history, a sequel to Andy Muschietti’s adaptation of Stephen King’s It has officially been announced. The New Line/Warner Bros. production is scheduled to hit theaters on September 6th, 2019, according to Variety.

Muschietti is expected to return for the forthcoming installment. Screenwriter Gary Dauberman has already closed his own deal to pen the sequel, with producers Barbara Muschietti, Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg also set to return.

In the novel, King switches perspectives from the Losers’ Club as children to a separate battle with the extra-dimensional clown Pennywise 30 years later. With his adaptation of It, Muschietti focuses on the kids’ point of view and largely ignores the whole interdimensional travel aspect. “Getting into that other dimension — the other side — was something that we could introduce in the second part,” he explained in an interview with Yahoo.

While we wait for the sequel to hit theaters, there are plenty more Stephen King adaptations to check out, including takes on Gerald’s Game and 1922 from Netflix. There’s also a new King book, Sleeping Beauties, out this month. And… there’s plenty of Losers’ Club podcast episodes in the archive to stream.