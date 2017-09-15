Sia contributes uplifting new song “Rainbow” to My Little Pony soundtrack: Stream

Sia may not have a new album on the horizon just yet, but she’s made her presence known in other ways over the last couple of months. She appeared on Sesame Street in March, contributed a song to the Wonder Woman soundtrack in May, and most recently, assisted on ZAYN’s latest single, “Dusk Till Dawn”.

The Aussie pop singer is continuing this trend of one-off projects today with “Rainbow”, a new song she did as part of the soundtrack for the upcoming animated film My Little Pony: The Movie. An uplifting number, it’s sung from the perspective of the Songbird Serenade character (seen above), for which Sia was cast back in July 2016. Hear it below.

Due out September 22nd via Hasbro/RCA, the soundtrack was executive produced by Paul “DJ White Shadow” Blair and also features Lukas Graham, DNCE, and songs from the film sung by voice actors Taye Diggs, Zoe Saldana, and Emily Blunt. My Little Pony: The Movie hits theaters October 6th; pre-order it here.

Sia’s last album was 2016’s This Is Acting.