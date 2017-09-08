Menu
Ski Mask The Slump God enlists ASAP Ferg and Lil Yachty for new song “No Tilt”: Stream

Track follows his You Will Regret mixtape and a special cosign from Missy Elliott

on September 08, 2017, 12:05pm
Earlier this summer, Florida rapper Ski Mask The Slump God received a seal of approval from the one and only Missy Elliott. The high praises came as a result of “Catch Me Outside”, a Ski Mask single which sampled Missy’s 1999 cut “She’s a Bitch”.

Ski Mask continues to draw in the attention of some of hip-hop’s big names, as evidenced by his latest collaboration with ASAP Ferg and Lil Yachty. Titled “No Tilt”, it’s a hard-hitting number featuring dizzying production from TM88. It also marks Ski Mask’s second Ferg-assisted track following “ILoveYourAunt” last month.

Take a listen below.

For more Ski Mask, revisit his June mixtape, You Will Regret, which includes guest spots from Madeintyo and XXXTentacion.

