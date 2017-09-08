Sløtface cover Lorde’s “Supercut” for triple j’s Like a Version: Watch

Norwegian pop punk outfit Sløtface are set to release their debut album, Try Not to Freak Out, on September 15th via Propeller Recordings. As they make the press rounds behind the release, the young foursome stopped by Aussie radio station triple j to take part in its Like a Version segment. Honing in on the “pop” side of their genre, the band took on Lorde’s “Supercut”.

The Melodrama track is full of, well, melodrama, built on pulsing synths and snappy drums. In the hands of Sløtface, it gets cleaned up from the dance floor while forfeiting none of its emotional core. Reverberating guitar replaces the electronics of Lorde’s original as the band owns the song as if they’d written it themselves. They almost might as well have, as singer Haley Shea’s vocals feel like a babydoll version of Lorde’s own. Watch Sløtface perform the cover up above.

Pre-orders for Try Not to Freak Out are available here. For more of Sløtface’s own material, check out the singles “Pitted”, “Magazine”, and “Nancy Drew”. Meanwhile, triple J is releasing a Like a Version compilation album on September 29th.