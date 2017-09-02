Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell hospitalized for heart condition

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell was hospitalized in Memphis after having difficulty breathing during a soundcheck prior to a concert at the New Daisy Theater on Thursday night.

The band cancelled both Thursday night’s concert and a Friday night stop at Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville, IL.. The status of tonight’s show in Portsmouth, OH is unclear.

TMZ reports that the singer suffers from cardiomyopathy, a form of heart disease where the heart muscle becomes enlarged and weak, and has for a couple of years. Harwell has left the stage abruptly during past shows, so this was probably quite scary for all involved. Reports also indicate that Harwell took an Uber to the hospital, which was likely one of the driver’s more surreal fares of the day.

We wish Steve a swift and full recovery.