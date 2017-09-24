South Park mocks Kanye West in new video game trailer: Watch

South Park is back to mocking Kanye West, this time as a way to promote its new video game. A fresh trailer for The Fractured But Whole is itself a a spoof of Kanye’s own, still unreleased video game, Only One. In the clip, Kanye’s “gay fish” character joins up with The Fracture But Whole’s two central characters, the New Kid and Seaman, in hopes of helping his mother get to heaven. Donda is also portrayed as a fish and she rides on a unicorn who emits rainbow-color gas. Watch it above.

This is the third time South Park has trained its sights on the rapper. In the 2009 episode “Fishsticks”, Trey Parker and Matt Stone first poked fun at Kanye by portraying him as a “gay fish.” A few later, he again “appeared” on the animated series, this time accompanied by his “hobbit” wife Kim Kardashian and a parody of his Yeezus cut “Bound 2”.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC beginning December 17th.