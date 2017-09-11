South Park mocks rise of White Nationalism on season 21 premiere episode: Watch a clip

Matt Stone and Trey Parker have expressed a reluctance to go parody Donald Trump in the forthcoming season of South Park, because “they’re already going out and doing the comedy” themselves. That doesn’t mean they won’t go after the inane things that have transpired as a result of Trump’s presidency. Case in point: the season premiere episode of South Park season 21, set for this coming Wednesday, spoofs the recent rise of White Nationalism and their crusade to protect confederate history.

The episode is titled, “White People Renovating Houses,” and sees “protestors armed with tiki torches and confederate flags take to the streets of South Park. Randy comes to grips with what it means to be white in today’s society,” according to a description for the episode released ahead of its Wednesday night premiere.

Watch a brief clip from the episode below.