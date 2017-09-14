The season 21 premiere of South Park aired on Wednesday night and it brought with it the latest in a long line of memorable musical moments. The episode was a commentary on the rise of White Nationalism and the narrative that automation is at least partially to blame for the discontent felt by some American demographics. For a full rundown of the episode, you can read Matt Melis’ review. However, one particular scene saw the character Jim Bob serve as a real-life Amazon Echo who is prompted to play music from Kendrick Lamar. The result is a hillbilly parody of “HUMBLE.”. Watch above.
South Park parodies Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.”: Watch
A hillbilly-style version of the song as performed by Jim Bob
by Alex Young
on September 14, 2017, 1:01am
