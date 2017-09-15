Spoon announce new Hot Thoughts tour dates to close 2017

Photo by Philip Cosores

Spoon have been on the road the last couple of months on one of the season’s hottest tours. The Austin indie rockers won’t be heading home any time soon, however, as they’ve just expanded their upcoming fall tour.

In continued support of Hot Thoughts — one of 2017’s best albums so far — Spoon have added new dates in Brooklyn, Denver, Burlington, and Poughkeepsie. They’ve also announced back-to-back New Year’s Eve shows in Washington, DC at 9:30 Club. Twin Peaks and Mondo Cozmo are among the supporting acts.

(Read: Spoon’s Britt Daniel Breaks Down His Band’s Entire Discography)

Amidst this lengthy trek, Spoon are also releasing a 10th anniversary reissue of Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga on October 20th.

Consult the full updated itinerary below.

Spoon 2017 Tour Dates:

09/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre $

09/14 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre $

09/15 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theater $

09/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater $

09/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater !

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union !

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater !

10/05 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater !

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater #

10/12 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #

10/13 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

10/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/15 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues #

10/17 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues #

10/18 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall #

10/20 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm #

10/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks #

10/22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/02 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie at Botanique

11/03 – Den Haag, NL @ Crossing Border Festival

11/03-04 – Wessenhauser, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender

11/06 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

11/07 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

11/09 – Cambridge, UK @ The Junction

11/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/11 – Basel, CH @ Kaserne

11/12 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Social Club

11/14 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

11/15 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

11/16 – Porto, PT @ Porto Coliseum

11/17 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu dos Recreios

11/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/01 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

12/03 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

12/05 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

12/06 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

12/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/31 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

$ = w/ Twin Peaks

! = w/ The Shins

# = w/ Mondo Cozmo

Revisit their recent performance of “Can I Sit Next to You” on Colbert: