Spoon announce new Hot Thoughts tour dates to close 2017

Photo by Philip Cosores
Spoon have been on the road the last couple of months on one of the season’s hottest tours. The Austin indie rockers won’t be heading home any time soon, however, as they’ve just expanded their upcoming fall tour.
In continued support of Hot Thoughts — one of 2017’s best albums so far — Spoon have added new dates in Brooklyn, Denver, Burlington, and Poughkeepsie. They’ve also announced back-to-back New Year’s Eve shows in Washington, DC at 9:30 Club. Twin Peaks and Mondo Cozmo are among the supporting acts.
(Read: Spoon’s Britt Daniel Breaks Down His Band’s Entire Discography)
Amidst this lengthy trek, Spoon are also releasing a 10th anniversary reissue of Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga on October 20th.
Consult the full updated itinerary below.
Spoon 2017 Tour Dates:
09/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre $
09/14 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre $
09/15 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theater $
09/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater $
09/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater !
10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union !
10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater !
10/05 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater !
10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater #
10/12 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #
10/13 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
10/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/15 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues #
10/17 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues #
10/18 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall #
10/20 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm #
10/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks #
10/22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/02 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie at Botanique
11/03 – Den Haag, NL @ Crossing Border Festival
11/03-04 – Wessenhauser, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender
11/06 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
11/07 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
11/09 – Cambridge, UK @ The Junction
11/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/11 – Basel, CH @ Kaserne
11/12 – Milan, IT @ Santeria Social Club
11/14 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
11/15 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
11/16 – Porto, PT @ Porto Coliseum
11/17 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu dos Recreios
11/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/01 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance
12/03 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
12/05 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
12/06 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
12/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/31 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
$ = w/ Twin Peaks
! = w/ The Shins
# = w/ Mondo Cozmo
Revisit their recent performance of “Can I Sit Next to You” on Colbert: