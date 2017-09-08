Spotify and Hulu to offer students combined subscription for just $4.99

With upwards of 60 million subscribers, Spotify is already the clear leader in the streaming music space. But the company continues to expand its offerings with the hopes of attracting even more paid subscribers. In recent months, it’s begun putting new album releases behind a premium paywall, plus it’s been working on a hi-fi streaming platform. Now, Spotify is further incentivizing potential subscribers by offering access to another popular on-demand outlet: Hulu.

The music and video services have paired up to offer students a combo price of $4.99 per month for Spotify Premium and Hulu’s basic, “limited commercials” plan. Dubbed rather bluntly “Spotify Premium for Students, now with Hulu,” the package is significantly cheaper than purchasing plans for the individual services, which go for $9.99 and $7.99 a month without discounts, respectively.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Hulu – a like-minded company which is as focused as we are on delivering the very best in high quality streaming content,” Spotify’s chief premium business officer Alex Norstrom said in a statement (via Variety).

The deal appears to be just the first of a number of subscription bundles the companies are preparing, so don’t feel left out if you’re not currently enrolled in school. Along with the Student deal announcement came news that “offerings targeted at a broader market” would be revealed sometime in the future. Spotify previously teamed with the New York Times for a similar discount bundle following the 2016 presidential election.

The team-up comes as Spotify has struggled to get their own on-demand video offerings off the ground. Former VH1 president Tom Calerdone was heading the streaming company’s video strategy before he left last week. On Wednesday, news came that Courtney Holt had left Disney to take over the position as Spotify tries to launch video formats tied to popular playlists such as RapCaviar.