Spotify’s new playlist tries to guess what you listened to in high school

An e-mail from Spotify arrived in my inbox last night. “Remember Sugar In Your Gas Tank by Less Than Jake?” it asked. Um, sorta? It was the lead song in a new playlist, Time Capsule, the streaming giant curated for me.

“Your Time Capsule is a new personalized playlist, packed with iconic tracks to take you back in time,” the message read. “Enjoy 2 hours of the most memorable tracks from your teenage years.”

But I never listened to that much Less Than Jake. As I opened the playlist to chuckle at everything else Spotify’s new algorithm got wrong about my high school listening habits, my jaw dropped. No, I didn’t listen to Less Than Jake, but I did listen to The Weakerthans, Everclear, and Master P, all of whom were represented on the playlist.

Fire up your own Time Capsule playlist and let us know how well they pinned down your bygone favorites.

The best part? No sponsored songs.