Squint at a fun-sized Matt Damon in trailer for Alexander Payne’s Downsizing: Watch

Alexander Payne’s latest satirical comedy, Downsizing, has been drawing mixed reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival this week—including from our own Sarah Kurchak—but you can decide for yourself whether it looks up your alley by watching its debut trailer. See it above.

The follow-up to Payne’s 2013 awards contender, Nebraska, the movie’s quirky premise chronicles a new process wherein humans are shrunk to just a tiny fraction of their size as a means to preserve the environment and combat overpopulation. Matt Damon and Jason Sudeikis star as men who choose to undergo the procedure.

Kristen Wiig, Christoph Waltz, and Hong Chau co-star in what appears to be a comment on the effect materialism can have on seemingly selfless decisions, as the shrinking process also has an impact on one’s personal wealth.

Downsizing is slated to open on December 22th.