St. Vincent announces new album, MASSEDUCTION, shares “Los Ageless”: Stream

Photo by Nedda Afsari

St. Vincent has announced her new album. Titled MASSEDUCTION, it’s set for release on October 13th via Loma Vista. It marks Annie Clark’s fifth full-length overall following 2014’s impressive self-titled LP.

Spanning 13 tracks, the album was co-produced b Clark and Jack Antonoff, and recorded at Electric Lady Studios in Manhattan, with additional recording at Rough Consumer Studio in Brooklyn, and Compound Fracture in Los Angeles.

Other album contributors included Doveman’s Thomas Bartlett on piano, Kamasi Washington on saxophone, Jenny Lewis on vocals, and beat production from Sounwave. Greg Leisz and Rich Hinman added pedal steel, and Tuck and Patti Andress contributed guitar and vocals respectively on select tracks. Plus, Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein penned the answers to Clark’s pre-scripted interview kit.

“Every record I make has an archetype,” explains Clark in a statement. “Strange Mercy was Housewives on Pills. St. Vincent was Near-Future Cult Leader. MASSEDUCTION is different, it’s pretty first person. You can’t fact-check it, but if you want to know about my life, listen to this record.” In a recent interview with New Yorker, Clark discussed the “sex and drugs and sadness” that informed the record.

To accompanying the album’s announcement, St. Vincent has unveiled a new track in “Los Ageless”. Its our second preview of the record following “New York” and its visually striking music video.

St. Vincent also held a live press conference on Facebook to discuss the album and answer fans’ questions. You can replay it in full below.

MASSEDUCTION Artwork:

(yes, really!)

MASSEDUCTION Tracklist:

01. Hang On Me

02. Pills

03. Masseduction

04. Sugarboy

05. Los Ageless

06. Happy Birthday, Johnny

07. Savior

08. New York

09. Fear The Future

10. Young Lover

11. Dancing with a Ghost

12. Slow Disco

13. Smoking Section

In support of MASSEDUCATION, Clark will embark on her “Fear the Future Tour” beginning next month.