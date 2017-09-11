Steely Dan announce first tour since Walter Becker’s death

Photo by Philip Cosores

Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker passed away last week at the age 67. In the wake of his death, longtime member Donald Fagen penned a touching tribute in which he vowed to continue on with the group. “I intend to keep the music we created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band,” he wrote.

Sticking to his word, Fagen has announced a new batch of Steely Dan tour dates for October. The jaunt takes place in the US and features such cities as Grand Rapids, Buffalo, and Baltimore.

(Read: Walter Becker, Glenn Frey, and a Sobering Realization About Dad Rock)

While the band has performed without Becker in the past — as recently as this July, when the musician had to undergo surgery — these shows are the first since his passing.

Consult the full schedule below.

Steely Dan 2017 Tour Dates:

10/13 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort

10/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

10/17 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

10/19 – Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama Resort

10/20 – Windsor, ON @ Caesars Windsor

10/22 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

10/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

10/25 – National Harbor, MD @ MGM National Harbor

10/28 – Dublin, IE @ BluesFest 2017 #

10/29 – London, UK @ BluesFest 2017 #

# = w/ The Doobie Brothers

Revisit Steely Dan’s performance at the 2001 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony: