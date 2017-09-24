Stevie Wonder takes a knee “for America”

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has remained a hot-button topic ever since he kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial and social inequality in the United States during the 2016 season. On Friday, President Donald Trump stirred the embers even further during a rally in Alabama when he declared NFL owners should fire any player who “disrespects our flag.” In an expression of solidarity with Kaepernick and other protesting players, Steve Wonder took a knee ahead of his set at New York’s Global Citizen Festival 2017 on Saturday.

“Tonight, I’m taking a knee for America,” the Motown legend said. “But not just one knee — I’m taking both knees. Both knees in prayer for our planet, our future, our leaders of the world, and our globe. Amen.” Watch it below via MSNBC.

An increasing number of athletes have followed Kaepernick’s lead since Trump’s comments and subsequent tweets. Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell became the first MLB player to kneel for the national anthem on Saturday, while more than a dozen Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars players kneeled prior to the first Sunday NFL game.