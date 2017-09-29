Stone Temple Pilots share massive 25th anniversary reissue of debut album Core: Stream

It’s been 25 years since Stone Temple Pilots released Core, one of the best (and most divisive, especially among Pearl Jam fans) debut albums to emerge in the early ’90s. To celebrate this milestone, the surviving members (frontman Scott Weiland passed in late 2015) have reissued a remastered deluxe edition of the album. Stream the entire thing below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Released in 1992, the Brendan O’Brien-produced album climbed to the top of the Billboard charts and has since been certified platinum eight times over. It includes ubiquitous hits like “Plush”, “Wicked Garden”, and “Creep”. The reissue encompasses four discs and include the remastered original album, the band’s performance on MTV Unplugged, and more than two hours of unreleased demos and live performances, including the previously announced “Only Dying” and an early “Sex Type Thing” demo.

“I saved everything,” bassist Robert DeLeo said in an interview with New Jersey regarding the band’s anniversary last year. “I just recently went out into my garage and pulled out a lot of cassettes and reel-to-reel tapes. There was a certain charm and character to that time and it will be nice to revisit.”

The full set, which also includes a vinyl of the original album, a DVD, and a hardcover book, is limited to just 15,000 copies, so you’ll wanna scoop it up fast.

Core Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

Disc One (Original Album Remastered)

01. Dead & Bloated

02. Sex Type Thing

03. Wicked Garden

04. No Memory

05. Sin

06. Naked Sunday

07. Creep

08. Piece of Pie

09. Plush

10. Wet My Bed

11. Crackerman

12. Where the River Goes

Disc Two (Demos and B-sides)

01. Only Dying – Demo *

02. Wicked Garden – Demo *

03. Naked Sunday – Demo *

04. Where the River Goes – Demo *

05. Dead & Bloated – Demo *

06. Sex Type Thing – Demo *

07. Sin – Demo *

08. Creep – Demo *

09. Plush – Demo *

10. Sex Type Thing – Swing Type Version

11. Plush – Acoustic Type Version

12. Creep – New Album Version

13. Plush – Acoustic from MTV Headbanger’s Ball (Take 1)

Disc Three (Live 1993)

Live At Castaic Lake Natural Amphitheater (July 2, 1993)

01. Crackerman *

02. Wicked Garden *

03. No Memory *

04. Sin *

05. Plush *

06. Where the River Goes *

07. Sex Type Thing *

08. Wet My Bed *

09. Naked Sunday *

Live At the Reading Festival (August 27, 1993)

10. Wicked Garden

11. No Memory *

12. Sin

13. Lounge Fly *

14. Dead & Bloated

15. Sex Type Thing

16. Naked Sunday *

Disc Four (MTV Unplugged – November 17, 1993)

01. Crackerman

02. Creep *

03. Andy Warhol

04. Plush *

05. Big Empty *

06. Wicked Garden *

07. Sex Type Thing *

Disc Five (DVD – Original Album 5.1 Mix, 24/96 Stereo Audio, And Music Videos)

* = previously unreleased