Stone Temple Pilots share massive 25th anniversary reissue of debut album Core: Stream

It’s been 25 years since Stone Temple Pilots released Core, one of the best (and most divisive, especially among Pearl Jam fans) debut albums to emerge in the early ’90s. To celebrate this milestone, the surviving members (frontman Scott Weiland passed in late 2015) have reissued a remastered deluxe edition of the album. Stream the entire thing below via Apple Music or Spotify.
Released in 1992, the Brendan O’Brien-produced album climbed to the top of the Billboard charts and has since been certified platinum eight times over. It includes ubiquitous hits like “Plush”, “Wicked Garden”, and “Creep”. The reissue encompasses four discs and include the remastered original album, the band’s performance on MTV Unplugged, and more than two hours of unreleased demos and live performances, including the previously announced “Only Dying” and an early “Sex Type Thing” demo.
“I saved everything,” bassist Robert DeLeo said in an interview with New Jersey regarding the band’s anniversary last year. “I just recently went out into my garage and pulled out a lot of cassettes and reel-to-reel tapes. There was a certain charm and character to that time and it will be nice to revisit.”
The full set, which also includes a vinyl of the original album, a DVD, and a hardcover book, is limited to just 15,000 copies, so you’ll wanna scoop it up fast.
Core Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist:
Disc One (Original Album Remastered)
01. Dead & Bloated
02. Sex Type Thing
03. Wicked Garden
04. No Memory
05. Sin
06. Naked Sunday
07. Creep
08. Piece of Pie
09. Plush
10. Wet My Bed
11. Crackerman
12. Where the River Goes
Disc Two (Demos and B-sides)
01. Only Dying – Demo *
02. Wicked Garden – Demo *
03. Naked Sunday – Demo *
04. Where the River Goes – Demo *
05. Dead & Bloated – Demo *
06. Sex Type Thing – Demo *
07. Sin – Demo *
08. Creep – Demo *
09. Plush – Demo *
10. Sex Type Thing – Swing Type Version
11. Plush – Acoustic Type Version
12. Creep – New Album Version
13. Plush – Acoustic from MTV Headbanger’s Ball (Take 1)
Disc Three (Live 1993)
Live At Castaic Lake Natural Amphitheater (July 2, 1993)
01. Crackerman *
02. Wicked Garden *
03. No Memory *
04. Sin *
05. Plush *
06. Where the River Goes *
07. Sex Type Thing *
08. Wet My Bed *
09. Naked Sunday *
Live At the Reading Festival (August 27, 1993)
10. Wicked Garden
11. No Memory *
12. Sin
13. Lounge Fly *
14. Dead & Bloated
15. Sex Type Thing
16. Naked Sunday *
Disc Four (MTV Unplugged – November 17, 1993)
01. Crackerman
02. Creep *
03. Andy Warhol
04. Plush *
05. Big Empty *
06. Wicked Garden *
07. Sex Type Thing *
Disc Five (DVD – Original Album 5.1 Mix, 24/96 Stereo Audio, And Music Videos)
* = previously unreleased