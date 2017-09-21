Stone Temple Pilots share unreleased track written for The Crow soundtrack, “Only Dying”: Stream

On September 29th, Stone Temple Pilots will release a special 25th anniversary reissue of their debut album, Core. Coming from Rhino, the deluxe package promises over two hours of unreleased live performances and demos, including the previously revealed early version of “Sex Type Thing”. Now, another previously unheard demo for a track called “Only Dying” has been revealed.

According to Rolling Stone, the track was originally penned for inclusion in the 1994 classic comic book adaptation The Crow. However, it was held out of the final film because its themes of mortality conflicted with the tragic on-set death of the movie’s star, Brandon Lee. While “Big Empty”, the lead single from the band’s sophomore album, Purple, was used in its place, there might be another reason “Only Dying” was held out: STP didn’t really like it.

I remember Scott really wanted to redo the song and quite honestly, the guitar tone we chose on that … I don’t know what I was thinking,” said guitarist Dean DeLeo. “Maybe I was listening to too much Robert Smith or something. It’s a song where I don’t think we reached our full potential as songwriters quite yet. But honestly, it really is a beautiful song.” Take a listen below.

Pre-orders for the Core reissue are going on now.

Core Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

Disc One (Original Album Remastered)

01. Dead & Bloated

02. Sex Type Thing

03. Wicked Garden

04. No Memory

05. Sin

06. Naked Sunday

07. Creep

08. Piece of Pie

09. Plush

10. Wet My Bed

11. Crackerman

12. Where the River Goes

Disc Two (Demos and B-sides)

01. Only Dying – Demo *

02. Wicked Garden – Demo *

03. Naked Sunday – Demo *

04. Where the River Goes – Demo *

05. Dead & Bloated – Demo *

06. Sex Type Thing – Demo *

07. Sin – Demo *

08. Creep – Demo *

09. Plush – Demo *

10. Sex Type Thing – Swing Type Version

11. Plush – Acoustic Type Version

12. Creep – New Album Version

13. Plush – Acoustic from MTV Headbanger’s Ball (Take 1)

Disc Three (Live 1993)

Live At Castaic Lake Natural Amphitheater (July 2, 1993)

01. Crackerman *

02. Wicked Garden *

03. No Memory *

04. Sin *

05. Plush *

06. Where the River Goes *

07. Sex Type Thing *

08. Wet My Bed *

09. Naked Sunday *

Live At the Reading Festival (August 27, 1993)

10. Wicked Garden

11. No Memory *

12. Sin

13. Lounge Fly *

14. Dead & Bloated

15. Sex Type Thing

16. Naked Sunday *

Disc Four (MTV Unplugged – November 17, 1993)

01. Crackerman

02. Creep *

03. Andy Warhol

04. Plush *

05. Big Empty *

06. Wicked Garden *

07. Sex Type Thing *

Disc Five (DVD – Original Album 5.1 Mix, 24/96 Stereo Audio, And Music Videos)

* = previously unreleased