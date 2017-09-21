Stone Temple Pilots share unreleased track written for The Crow soundtrack, “Only Dying”: Stream

On September 29th, Stone Temple Pilots will release a special 25th anniversary reissue of their debut album, Core. Coming from Rhino, the deluxe package promises over two hours of unreleased live performances and demos, including the previously revealed early version of “Sex Type Thing”. Now, another previously unheard demo for a track called “Only Dying” has been revealed.
According to Rolling Stone, the track was originally penned for inclusion in the 1994 classic comic book adaptation The Crow. However, it was held out of the final film because its themes of mortality conflicted with the tragic on-set death of the movie’s star, Brandon Lee. While “Big Empty”, the lead single from the band’s sophomore album, Purple, was used in its place, there might be another reason “Only Dying” was held out: STP didn’t really like it.
I remember Scott really wanted to redo the song and quite honestly, the guitar tone we chose on that … I don’t know what I was thinking,” said guitarist Dean DeLeo. “Maybe I was listening to too much Robert Smith or something. It’s a song where I don’t think we reached our full potential as songwriters quite yet. But honestly, it really is a beautiful song.” Take a listen below.
Pre-orders for the Core reissue are going on now.
Core Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist:
Disc One (Original Album Remastered)
01. Dead & Bloated
02. Sex Type Thing
03. Wicked Garden
04. No Memory
05. Sin
06. Naked Sunday
07. Creep
08. Piece of Pie
09. Plush
10. Wet My Bed
11. Crackerman
12. Where the River Goes
Disc Two (Demos and B-sides)
01. Only Dying – Demo *
02. Wicked Garden – Demo *
03. Naked Sunday – Demo *
04. Where the River Goes – Demo *
05. Dead & Bloated – Demo *
06. Sex Type Thing – Demo *
07. Sin – Demo *
08. Creep – Demo *
09. Plush – Demo *
10. Sex Type Thing – Swing Type Version
11. Plush – Acoustic Type Version
12. Creep – New Album Version
13. Plush – Acoustic from MTV Headbanger’s Ball (Take 1)
Disc Three (Live 1993)
Live At Castaic Lake Natural Amphitheater (July 2, 1993)
01. Crackerman *
02. Wicked Garden *
03. No Memory *
04. Sin *
05. Plush *
06. Where the River Goes *
07. Sex Type Thing *
08. Wet My Bed *
09. Naked Sunday *
Live At the Reading Festival (August 27, 1993)
10. Wicked Garden
11. No Memory *
12. Sin
13. Lounge Fly *
14. Dead & Bloated
15. Sex Type Thing
16. Naked Sunday *
Disc Four (MTV Unplugged – November 17, 1993)
01. Crackerman
02. Creep *
03. Andy Warhol
04. Plush *
05. Big Empty *
06. Wicked Garden *
07. Sex Type Thing *
Disc Five (DVD – Original Album 5.1 Mix, 24/96 Stereo Audio, And Music Videos)
* = previously unreleased