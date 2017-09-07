Menu
Syd releases new Always Never Home EP: Stream

The Internet singer returns with the follow-up to this year's excellent Fin

on September 07, 2017, 3:54pm
One day ahead of schedule, The Internet singer Syd has revealed her new solo EP, Always Never Home. Stream it down below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Always Never Home comes just months after Fin, Syd’s acclaimed full-length debut. It spans 10 minutes and three tracks, including August’s sexy lead single “Bad Dream/No Looking Back”, which was written, recorded, and mastered by the R&B/soul artist herself, with production from Gwen Bunn and Ricci Riera.

Early next month, Syd will support both Fin and Always Never Home with a US tour.

Always Never Home EP Artwork:

syd always never home ep stream listen Syd releases new Always Never Home EP: Stream

Always Never Home Tracklist:
01. Moving Mountains
02. Bad Dream/No Looking Back
03. On The Road

