Syd releases new Always Never Home EP: Stream

One day ahead of schedule, The Internet singer Syd has revealed her new solo EP, Always Never Home. Stream it down below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Always Never Home comes just months after Fin, Syd’s acclaimed full-length debut. It spans 10 minutes and three tracks, including August’s sexy lead single “Bad Dream/No Looking Back”, which was written, recorded, and mastered by the R&B/soul artist herself, with production from Gwen Bunn and Ricci Riera.

Early next month, Syd will support both Fin and Always Never Home with a US tour.

Always Never Home EP Artwork:

Always Never Home Tracklist:

01. Moving Mountains

02. Bad Dream/No Looking Back

03. On The Road