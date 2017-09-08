SZA contributes new song “Quicksand” to HBO’s Insecure soundtrack: Stream

With the backing of King Kendrick and Top Dawg Entertainment, as well as a handful of promising EPs under her belt, SZA has been poised to have her breakout moment. It finally came this year, when the R&B singer dropped her very-much-worth-the-wait debut album, Ctrl, to rave reviews. Concerts on her North American tour sold out in mere minutes, Miguel’s in love, and now, SZA finds herself getting prime time placement on shows like HBO’s Insecure.

For series’ season two soundtrack, out today, SZA has contributed a new song called “Quicksand”. It’s a tad more ’80s-leaning than much of what’s on Ctrl, but her ace vocals, emotive and undeniably sensual, are still here in full force.

The season two soundtrack of Insecure also features music from Miguel, Bryson Tiller, and Jorja Smith. The previous season’s music was curated by none other than Solange. Click here to stream/purchase.