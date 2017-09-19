Trailer for Netflix’s Gaga: Five Foot Two documentary offers an intimate look at Lady Gaga’s life: Watch

Anticipation for the upcoming documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two has been unfortunately stoked recently by the medical issues being dealt with by the film’s subject, Lady Gaga. The pop star was recently hospitalized and forced to postpone her European tour as a result of chronic pain she experiences due to her fibromyalgia, something that’s covered in the Netflix doc. But as the new trailer reveals, there’s a lot more to the film than just Gaga’s health issues.

Directed by Chris Moukarbel, Five Foot Two covers an eight-month period in Gaga’s life. The doc shows the Fame Monster’s deep connection to her family, her struggles with disease and anxiety, and the strains of celebrity. All the while, it reveals an artist who strives to defy expectations, whether with her (perhaps infamous) Super Bowl halftime performance or her videos for singles off Joanne.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month, and will debut on Netflix September 22nd. Check out the trailer above, and find the official synopsis below.

“In the Netflix original documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, Lady Gaga offers a vulnerable look of her life during one of the most pivotal periods in her career yet. Directed by Emmy®-nominated filmmaker Chris Moukarbel (Banksy Does New York, Me at the Zoo), the film is shot in the style of cinema verité, giving viewers unfiltered, behind-the-scenes access as Gaga spends time with close friends and family members, records and releases her 2016 album Joanne and, deals with personal struggles.

Moukarbel’s compelling portrait captures Lady Gaga’s life over an eight-month period. On top of professional triumphs, viewers will see her cope with intense emotional and physical pain. Other moments reflect more ordinary aspects of her life, whether it’s attending a family christening, visiting her grandmother or cooking and playing with her dogs at home. The film may help viewers understand how all of these experiences contribute to Gaga’s art – and how, in just a few years, the 5-foot-2 performer has become such a relatable and beloved figure worldwide.”