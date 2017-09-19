Tanya Tagaq performs “Retribution” and covers Nirvana’s “Rape Me” at 2017 Polaris Prize Gala: Watch

In 2014, throat singer Tanya Tagaq was the surprise winner of the Polaris Music Prize for her album Animism. She was shortlisted once again this year and was among the nominees selected to perform at the gala. During her set, Tagaq played the title track from her latest album, Retribution, and also covered Nirvana’s “Rape Me”.

During the performance, Tagaq was joined on stage by face painted Inuk artist Laakkuluk W. Bathory for an intense rendition of “Retribution”. As Tagaq launched into her haunting version of Nirvana’s controversial In Utero track, Bathory moved through the crowd while getting up close and personal with audience members. Watch the full set above.

Lido Pimienta’s La Papessa was ultimately awarded the 2017 Polaris Music Prize. She also performed during the gala, which also saw sets by Feist, Lisa Leblanc, and Leif Vollebekk. Check out Feist’s performance here.

Tagaq also joined fellow nominee Weaves to perform the indie rock outfit’s new song, “Scream”. Check out a video of the performance below, followed by a newly released video for the collaborative track.

“Scream” is the latest preview from Weaves’ upcoming sophomore LP, Wide Open, out October 6th via Kanine/Buzz/Memphis Industries. Previously we’ve heard “#53” and “Walkaway”.