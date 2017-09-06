Ted Leo shares new song “Can’t Go Back” and ’70s-style video: Watch

The Hanged Man is the upcoming album from Ted Leo, due for arrival September 8th. Self-released and funded through Kickstarter, it follows 2010’s The Brutalist Bricks but is technically the first-ever full-length under his own name.

Already we’ve heard one track off the LP, July’s “You’re Like Me”. Now, Leo is back with a second in “Can’t Go Back”. Aching lyrics are contrasted with the tune’s snappy demeanor, as the singer-songwriter recounts a painful experience: “Moonlight shattered on this stretch of sea/ How many times I stood here mapping how it shattered me.”

Check it out below via its Rachel Lichtman-directed music video. Like the upbeat nature of the song, the clip takes on a humorous tone, with Leo hamming it up for the camera in a style “reminiscent of 1970s commercials for K-Tel compilations.” Toward the end, a phone number appears on the screen — let’s just say it’s definitely worth dialing.

Along with today’s track and visual, Leo has shared a new batch of North American tour dates for December. Stops include Providence, Montreal, and Brooklyn.

Ted Leo 2017 Tour Dates:

09/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/15 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

09/16 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

09/17 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

09/20 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

09/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

09/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

10/23 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

10/24 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/25 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

10/27 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/28 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/01 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram Ballroom

11/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

11/06 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

11/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

11/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock Social Club

11/13 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

12/02 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

12/03 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

12/04 – Burlington, VT @ Arts Riot

12/05 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

12/07 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

12/08 – Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom at The Outer Space

12/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg