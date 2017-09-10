Menu
The all-clown screening of It was even more terrifying than we expected

Austin's Alamo Drafthouse staged the event on Saturday night, encouraging movie-goers to arrive in their best clown attire

on September 10, 2017, 2:49pm
Photo via Twitter

As if the new film adaptation of Stephen King’s It wasn’t scary enough on its own, a Texas movie theater held a clowns-only screening of the film over the weekend. The Mueller location of Alamo Drafthouse in Austin staged the event on Saturday night, encouraging movie-goers to arrive in their best clown attire. Constant watchers (?) came out in droves, no doubt to the chagrin of World Clown Association.

Check out the nightmare fuel at your own risk below — trust us when we say there’s no going back after the images are burned into your brain. Just don’t say we didn’t warn you.

(Read: Stephen King in Five Films)

Don't mind this giant #clown walking around here or anything. #pennywise #it #alamodrafthouse

A post shared by Zack Z-Dub Wilson (@zackazt) on

It’s box office numbers float upwards of $117 million, shattering records
Fiona Apple gives rare live performance at Ohana Music Festival: Video + Setlist
