The all-clown screening of It was even more terrifying than we expected

As if the new film adaptation of Stephen King’s It wasn’t scary enough on its own, a Texas movie theater held a clowns-only screening of the film over the weekend. The Mueller location of Alamo Drafthouse in Austin staged the event on Saturday night, encouraging movie-goers to arrive in their best clown attire. Constant watchers (?) came out in droves, no doubt to the chagrin of World Clown Association.

Check out the nightmare fuel at your own risk below — trust us when we say there’s no going back after the images are burned into your brain. Just don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Hey Austin: for the next 2 hours we're having a clown party in Glass Half Full at the Lakeline @Drafthouse! Suit up and come drink with me! pic.twitter.com/CXtanoeH9k — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) September 9, 2017

CLOWNS ON CLOWNS ON CLOWNS ON CLOWNS #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/S3MYeLPJkr — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) September 9, 2017

EVEN MORE CLOWNS (with bonus shot of the TRYING TIMES team). pic.twitter.com/4uUL5SRm3p — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) September 9, 2017