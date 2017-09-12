The Disaster Artist chronicles the making of Hollywood’s worst film: Watch the trailer

The Disaster Artist, James Franco’s origin film on the making of the historically awful black comedy The Room, has been making its way through the film festival circuit since March, and the response has been nothing short of spectacular. In our own review from SXSW, Marten Carlson called The Disaster Artist as “a hilarious master class in self-referentiality, as well as an affectionate and reverential tribute to Tommy Wiseau and his mad creation.” In December, the film will finally receive a wide release and, in anticipation, A24 has shared a new full-length trailer. Watch above.

The Disaster Artist is based on the behind-the-scenes memoir by Greg Sestero, who played Mark in The Room, and journalist Tom Bissell. James Franco plays Wiseau, the film’s star, while his brother Dave portrays Sestero. The Disaster Artist cast also includes Seth Rogen, Paul Scheer, Josh Hutcherson, Alison Brie, and Ari Graynor, along with Zoey Deutch, Zac Efron, Lizzy Caplan, Bryan Cranston, Kristen Bell, Adam Scott, Sharon Stone, Jason Mantzoukas, Hannibal Buress, Zach Braff, J.J. Abrams, and Wiseau himself.

The Disaster Artist opens in limited release December 1st, with a wider release coming December 8th.