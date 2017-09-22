The Horrors release their fifth album, V: Stream/download

The Horrors are back with their appropriately entitled fifth full-length, V. Stream the entire thing below via Spotify and/or Apple Music.

The English goth rockers’ follow-up to 2014’s Luminous, V was produced by the acclaimed Paul Epworth (Bloc Party, Adele, U2). Keyboardist Tom Cowan said working with Epworth helped the band explore their “most expansive and progressive music” to date. “It’s natural, if you do see yourself as an artist, to progress and not play it safe,” Cowan said. “Bowie pre-empted the modern condition of not being able to stay in one place for very long, and I get frustrated with bands who stay still. Because then it does become a career.”

V was previewed with the singles “Machine” and “Something to Remember Me By”. The Horrors have already played a select handful of US shows in support of the album, and will tour the UK later this fall. Those dates are here, and you can listen to all of V below.

V Artwork:

V Tracklist:

01. Hologram

02. Press Enter To Exit

03. Machine

04. Ghost

05. Point of No Reply

06. Weighed Down

07. Gathering

08. World Below

09. It’s A Good Life

10. Something To Remember Me By