The Jesus and Mary Chain expand 2017 North American tour

The Jesus and Mary Chain are currently touring the globe in support of their first new record in 19 years, Damage and Joy. Come October, the band will travel to North America for a lengthy leg of dates. Since the tour’s initial announcement back in August, new shows have been added in New York City, Boston, Baltimore, Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and beyond. See the updated schedule below.

The Jesus and Mary Chain 2017 Tour Dates:

09/19 – Norwich, UK @ UAE Norwich

09/20 – London, UK @ O2 Forum

09/21 – Liverpool, UK@ O2 Academy

09/23 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC

09/24 – Middlesbrough, UK @ The Empire

09/25 – Sheffield, UK @ The Foundary

09/27 – Northampton, UK @ Roadmender

09/29 – Looe, UK @ Looe Music Festival

10/01 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

10/02 – Bath, UK @ The Komedia

10/03 – Cardif, UK @ Cardiff Uni

10/05 – Aarhus, DK @ Vox Hall

10/06 – Gothenberg, SE @ Tradgard

10/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Munechbryggeriet

10/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Circus

10/12 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

10/13 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

10/14 – Vienna, AT @ Ottakringer Brewery

10/15 – Munich, DE @ Theaterfabrik

10/17 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar St

10/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Cloak & Dagger Festival

10/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/24 – Eugene, OR @ MacDonald Theatre

10/25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/28 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Ballroom

10/31 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

11/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex Grand

11/03 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

11/05 – Deep Ellum, TX @ The Bomb Factory

11/07 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/10 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre

11/11 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

11/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

11/15 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/16 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

11/17 – New York, NY @ Playstation Theatre

11/29 – Edmonton, AB @ Jubilee Auditorium

Watch The Jesus and Mary Chain’s video for “Amputation”: