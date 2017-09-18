The Jesus and Mary Chain expand 2017 North American tour

The Jesus and Mary Chain are currently touring the globe in support of their first new record in 19 years, Damage and Joy. Come October, the band will travel to North America for a lengthy leg of dates. Since the tour’s initial announcement back in August, new shows have been added in New York City, Boston, Baltimore, Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and beyond. See the updated schedule below.
The Jesus and Mary Chain 2017 Tour Dates:
09/19 – Norwich, UK @ UAE Norwich
09/20 – London, UK @ O2 Forum
09/21 – Liverpool, UK@ O2 Academy
09/23 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC
09/24 – Middlesbrough, UK @ The Empire
09/25 – Sheffield, UK @ The Foundary
09/27 – Northampton, UK @ Roadmender
09/29 – Looe, UK @ Looe Music Festival
10/01 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
10/02 – Bath, UK @ The Komedia
10/03 – Cardif, UK @ Cardiff Uni
10/05 – Aarhus, DK @ Vox Hall
10/06 – Gothenberg, SE @ Tradgard
10/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Munechbryggeriet
10/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Circus
10/12 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
10/13 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar
10/14 – Vienna, AT @ Ottakringer Brewery
10/15 – Munich, DE @ Theaterfabrik
10/17 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar St
10/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Cloak & Dagger Festival
10/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
10/24 – Eugene, OR @ MacDonald Theatre
10/25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/28 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Ballroom
10/31 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
11/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex Grand
11/03 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
11/05 – Deep Ellum, TX @ The Bomb Factory
11/07 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/10 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre
11/11 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
11/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
11/15 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
11/16 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
11/17 – New York, NY @ Playstation Theatre
11/29 – Edmonton, AB @ Jubilee Auditorium
Watch The Jesus and Mary Chain’s video for “Amputation”: