The Killers deliver stylish performance of “The Man” on Colbert: Watch

Celebrating their new album, Wonderful Wonderful

by
on September 22, 2017, 10:20am
The Killers are back today with what we believe to be their best album in years, Wonderful Wonderful. To celebrate its release, the band hit the Late Show stage to perform “The Man”.

Despite the big stage, half of The Killers weren’t present — though that’s to be expected. Guitarist Dave Keuning and bassist Mark Stoermer previously announced that they’d be sitting out the band’s forthcoming tour, and that apparently includes late night appearances. The new lineup didn’t miss a beat, however, as touring members Ted Sablay, Taylor Milne, and Robbie Connolly filled in adequately alongside frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. The band was accompanied by a trio of female backing singers, who will also be joining them on the road. Replay the stylish performance up above.

You can stream Wonderful Wonderful in full here.

