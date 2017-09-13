The Killers pay tribute to David Bowie with cover of “Fame”: Watch

The Killers are the latest band to stop by BBC Radio 1 for its month-long Live Lounge marathon. During their set, the Las Vegas rockers paid tribute to one of their major influences by covering David Bowie’s “Fame”.

Fittingly, Brandon Flowers & co. transitioned into the cover directly from “The Man”, the Bowie-inspired lead single from their upcoming album, Wonderful Wonderful. Check out clips from the performance below.

Plot twist!@TheKillers jump from 'The Man' into David Bowie's 'Fame' and it sounds SO great 👌#R1LiveLoungeMonth pic.twitter.com/lg5mECT2EN — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 13, 2017

🎶 I've got news for you baby, you're lookin' at The Man 🎶 How great do @TheKillers sound in the Live Lounge today? 👏#R1LiveLoungeMonth pic.twitter.com/5i2clwhJQc — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 13, 2017

Wonderful Wonderful arrives September 22nd and will be supported by an accompanying world tour. Ahead of the trek, The Killers are playing promotional dates in Europe and North America, as well as festival appearances at Austin City Limits Music Festival and New Orleans’ Voodoo Music Experience.

During their show at the O2 Brixton Academy on Tuesday night, The Killers debuted a new song, “The Calling”, after a spoken word introduction by Woody Harrelson. Check out the fan-shot footage below.

In addition to “The Man”, The Killers have promoted the album with “Run For Cover” and the title track.