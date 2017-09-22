The Killers release new album Wonderful Wonderful: Stream/download

The Killers return today with their latest album, Wonderful Wonderful. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it below.

Wonderful Wonderful is the group’s fifth full-length to date following 2012’s Battle Born. Recording took place in Los Angeles as well as in the band’s hometown of Las Vegas. Garret “Jacknife” Lee (R.E.M., Weezer, Silversun Pickups) handled most of the production duties with additional contributions from longtime collaborator Stuart Price.

(Read: Ranking: Every Alternative Rock Hit From Worst to Best)

Among the LP’s 10 tracks are early offerings “Wonderful Wonderful”, “The Man”, and “Run For Cover”, one of the best songs we heard in August. There’s also “Rut”, which Brandon Flowers says is the foundation of the entire collection. Speaking to NME, the frontman talked about his personal connection to the tune:

“My wife has PTSD,” Brandon explains. “She has a version called Complex PTSD. It’s when a person has had multiple traumatic experiences. Her whole life, she’s been covering it, pretending it isn’t there. For whatever reason, in her 30s, it’s decided to really manifest itself and that’s what I’m going through with my family. Usually I feel protective of her but I decided to take it head on. So ‘Rut’ is about her submitting to it. She got severely depressed and it wasn’t until she sought counselling and got a name for what was going on that it helped. Now she submits to it – that doesn’t mean that she’s gonna let it beat her, but rather that she’s gonna finally acknowledge that it’s there and promise to break this cycle.”

In his B grade review of the album, Consequence of Sound’s Geoff Nelson writes, “The Killers have rarely sounded so experimental, so unencumbered, so – and this is a compliment – mid-tempo.”

To support the record, The Killers — albeit with a revised lineup — will head out on a 2018 North American tour.

Wonderful Wonderful Artwork:

Wonderful Wonderful Tracklist:

01. Wonderful Wonderful

02. The Man

03. Rut

04. Life to Come

05. Run For Cover

06. Tyson vs. Douglas

07. Some Kind of Love

08. Out of My Mind

09. The Calling

10. Have All the Songs Been Written?