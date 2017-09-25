The National cover New Order’s “Love Vigilantes” live in Manchester: Watch

Photo by Killian Young

The National are currently on the road touring in support of their excellent new album, Sleep Well Beast. This past Saturday, during the second of two back-to-back shows at Manchester’s O2 Apollo, the Brooklyn indie rockers paid homage to hometown legends New Order by covering their 1985 track “Love Vigilantes”.

“We love you Manchester,” said The National prior to breaking out their spin on the Low-Life original (via NME). The stage was blanketed in red lights for the encore performance, and frontman Matt Berninger could be seen grooving along and even walking right up into the audience. Check out fan-caught footage above.

(Read: The National are the Hardest Working Band in the World)

The National recently were joined by Bon Iver while playing a gig in Ireland. They also rattled off a four-song set on CBS This Morning.

As for New Order, the band and Peter Hook finally settled their long-running royalties dispute last week. The new wave veterans also turned in a memorable set at this year’s edition of Riot Fest.