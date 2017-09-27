The National cover Talking Heads’ “Heaven” live: Watch

Matt Berninger has one of the most distinct voices in modern indie, and last night he used it to cover another of music’s most iconic singers: David Byrne. The National were performing at London’s Eventim Apollo in support of their latest album, Sleep Well Beast, when they delivered a cover of Talking Heads’ classic “Heaven”. With the track from 1979’s Fear of Music so deftly and sarcastically questioning perfection, it’s a perfect fit for The National’s brand of self-examination. Check out crowd-shot video of the performance above.

(Read: The National Are the Hardest-Working Band in the World)

This past weekend, The National delivered a cover of New Order’s “Love Vigilantes” in that band’s hometown of Manchester, England. You can watch that go down here, and catch The National in person as they continue to tour the globe in support of Sleep Well Beast.