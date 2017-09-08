The National perform “Day I Die” on Colbert: Watch

Last night, The National stopped by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform “Day I Die” off of Sleep Well Beast, the band’s just released and highly enjoyable seventh album. Sleep Well Beast continues the band’s unprecedented streak of fantastic records, and stands out in The National’s discography for seeking to capture the essence of the band’s rowdy live shows. Replay last night’s performance, which featured an expanded percussion section, up above.

The National have shared a great deal of the material from Sleep Well Beast ahead of its release, and each song they’ve shared—“Carin at the Liquor Store”, “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness”, “The Day I Die” and “Guilty Party”—recieved the video treatment from director Casey Reas. The band continues the promotional whirlwind this weekend with a special show at New York’s Bowery Ballroom on September 8th that will air on SiriusXM channel 25 and through all SiriusXM apps and they’ll also be playing CBS This Morning – Saturday on September 9th.

The National made our recent list of the best bands featuring siblings, and the band’s tour behind Sleep Well Beast made our list of the 25 fall tours we’re most excited about this year, check those both out and scroll down for a complete list of tour dates for the band.

The National 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

09/16 – Cork, IE @ Cork Opera House/Sounds From a Safe Harbour

09/17 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

09/18 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

09/20 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

09/21 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

09/22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

09/23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

09/25 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo *

09/26 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo *

09/27 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo *

09/28 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo *

10/05 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre %

10/06 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #

10/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #

10/08 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Hall #

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^#

10/12 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre #

10/14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre #

10/15 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Elphilharmonie

10/23 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

10/24 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

10/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

10/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

10/28 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseum

10/30 – Brussels, BE @ Bozar

10/31 – Brussels, BE @ Bozar

11/02 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris

11/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

11/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

11/06 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

11/07 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

11/27 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall *

11/28 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

11/29 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

12/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

12/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

12/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Verizon Hall *

12/05 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

12/07 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis *

12/08 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis *

12/09 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre *

12/10 – Hamilton, ON @ Hamilton Place Theatre *

12/12 – Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House *

12/13 – Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House *

02/21 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House

02/25 – Auckland, NZ @ Villa Maria Winery

02/27 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

03/01 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

* = w/ This Is Kit

% = w/ Adia Victoria

# = w/ Daughter

^ = w/ Local Natives