The National rip through four Sleep Well Beast cuts on CBS This Morning: Watch

Photo by Killian Young

The National‘s Sleep Well Beast landed yesterday after months of singles, videos, and live performances (including a recent one on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert). This morning, the band celebrated its release by dropping by CBS This Morning: Saturday to perform a number of songs from the record, which we adored for its “lush, masculine melancholy.”

(Read: The National Are The Hardest-Working Band in the World)

Live from Electric Lady Studios, Matt Berninger led the band through “Day I Die”, “Nobody Else Will Be There”, “Turtleneck”, and “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness”. Watch each of the performances below.