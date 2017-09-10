The Weeknd debuts cover of R. Kelly’s “Down Low”: Stream

Photo by David Brendan Hall

The latest episode of OVO Sound Radio aired Saturday night on Beats Radio 1 and featured the debut of new music from Drake’s longtime collaborator in The Weeknd. The Canadian crooner has covered R. Kelly’s “Down Low” in concert for several years now, but this marks the first time we’ve received a proper recording. Take a listen below.

Earlier this week, The Weeknd kicked off “phase two” of “His Starboy: Legend of the Fall” North American tour. He also teased the release of a new original song which is presumambly coming soon.