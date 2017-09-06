The xx cover Justin Timberlake’s “My Love” for BBC Live Lounge: Watch

For Justin Timberlake fans, today’s been a surprisingly busy one in terms of news. The pop singer announced he’d participating in the free, unifying Concert for Charlottesville alongside Pharrell Williams and Dave Matthews Band. It was also revealed that Timberlake provided backing vocals on the new Foo Fighters album. Now, there’s a third item of news: The xx just covered his 2006 smash hit “My Love” during a session for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge series.

The indie trio put its own spin on the FutureSex/LoveSounds single, opting for breathier vocals and more skittish production courtesy of resident beatsmith Jamie xx. Something tells me the UK band could record an entire Timberlake album and somehow make it sound 110% The xx. Check out the cover above.

During the same episode, The xx did a live version of “Dangerous”, taken from their Mercury Prize-nominated I See You LP; find that below.