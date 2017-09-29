The xx perform “Dangerous” and “Say Something Loving” on Kimmel: Watch

The xx may have lost out on their second Mercury Prize win to Sampha, but they’re still pretty much winning 2017. They’re simply slaying at music festivals all over the world, and they released one of the best albums of the year, I See You, featuring one of the best tracks of the year, “I Dare You”. Last night, they continued their successful year with another knock out performance, this time on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

With beams of white light streaming across the stage, The xx ran through I See You track “Dangerous”, their faces projected on the big screens above the stage. They also rolled out single “Say Something Loving” as a web exclusive.

Check out “Dangerous” above and “Say Something Loving” below.

The London trio aren’t done with their victory lap yet, either. They’ve still got plenty of festival appearances on the docket, including Miami’s III Points, Austin’s (obviously) Austin City Limits, and Mexico City’s Corona Capital. In fact, we even have a giveaway going on to help you get to that latter show — enter here.