Things go from kinky to scary fast in the trailer for Stephen King’s Gerald’s Game: Watch

Hush's Mike Flanagan directs the heretofore unfilmable adaptation for Netflix

on September 06, 2017, 12:43pm
“Try to call for help,” Gerald (Bruce Greenwood) says. “There’s no one for miles.” It’s a game at first. Gerald’s game, duh. He handcuffs his wife, Jessie (Carla Gugino), to the bedposts of a country home for a perverse sex game. When he drops dead of a heart attack, however, Jessie is left to the wolves (literally).

That’s the premise of the new Netflix film from Mike Flanagan (Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil), the first film adaptation of what many people consider to be an unfilmable Stephen King novel. An exploration of pain, abuse, and perseverance, the book takes place for the most part inside Jessie’s head as her angels and demons accompany her attempts to escape from the cuffs.

In this new trailer, you can see her struggle with the basics, whether it be sleeping in such a position, drinking a glass of water, or fending off a wolf that’s wandered into the house. One update from the novel? Jessie’s got a smartphone just out of reach. Watch it above.

Gerald’s Game premieres on September 29th, and you know we’ll be discussing it on our own Stephen King podcast, The Losers’ Club.

 

