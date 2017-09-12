Menu
Thom Yorke rides an elevator in Radiohead’s new video for “Lift”: Watch

One of the lost lost gems recently unearthed for the band's OK Computer 20th anniversary reissue

by
on September 12, 2017, 10:18am
“Lift”, a long lost gem first recorded by Radiohead in the mid-1990s, was recently unearthed as part of the 20th anniversary reissue of OK Computer. Now, the band has premiered a video for the song in which director Oscar Hudson quite literally puts Thom Yorke inside an elevator. As this is Radiohead, even something as mundane as a lift ride can become a fascinating expose on the human condition, and that’s exactly Hudson and Yorke are able to pull off here. Over the course of his ride, Yorke interacts with a variety of characters — including his own self. Watch above.

OKNOTOK 1997-2017 was released back in June and includes two additional unreleased tracks in “Man of War” and “I Promise”. Radiohead recently wrapped their 2017 tour by going through with a controversial show in Israel. They may return to the road next year, but mostly plan to focus on individual side projects.

