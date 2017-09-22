Thomas Jane loses his sanity in creepy trailer for Stephen King’s 1922: Watch

It seems like Stephen King has been everywhere you look this year, ranging from the disappointing The Dark Tower to the highest-grossing horror film in US history, It. One of the next adaptations coming up is Netflix’s movie version of the horror author’s 2010 novella, 1922. Today, a trailer has been released ahead of its October 20th release date.

(Read: Ranking Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, and TV Show from Worst to Best)

Helmed and written by These Final Hours filmmaker Zak Hilditch, the film centers around a man’s confession of his wife’s murder. It’s told from the perspective of Wilfred James, the story’s unreliable narrator who admits to killing his wife, Arlette, with his son in Nebraska. But after he buries her body, he finds himself terrorized by rats and, as his life begins to unravel, becomes convinced his wife is haunting him.

Thomas Jane stars as James, while Molly Parker plays his wife. They’re joined by Dylan Schmid, Kaitlyn Bernard, Brian D’Arcy James, and Neal McDonough. In the trailer, Jane fully inhabits the everyman role while slowly losing his sanity. Watch it above.

Before 1922 debuts on Netflix, the streaming giant will premiere King’s heretofore unfilmable adaptation of Gerald’s Game on September 29th.