Tom Hanks to reprise David S. Pumpkins for NBC animated special this Halloween

When a sketch that took place on a haunted elevator ride premiered on Saturday Night Live last year, viewers were tickled by Tom Hanks’ turn as the confusing, nebulous David S. Pumpkins, a grinning character flanked by skeletons that danced in lieu of doing anything scary. It was a good bit that’s since been rehashed, thus muddying its initial mystique and burying the joke.

That joke will soon be buried that much more with an animated David S. Pumpkins Halloween special, which is set to air just in time for Halloween. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Tom Hanks will be lending his voice to the project, as will original skeletons Bobby Moynihan and Mikey Day. Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage will also be lending his smooth tenor to the proceedings.

“It’s scary how quickly the original SNL sketch caught on, and we’re thrilled that Tom Hanks is back to keep the fun going,” says NBC Entertainment and Universal TV’s president of business operations and late-night programming, George Cheeks, whose name sounds right in line with the Pumpkins universe.

The story will find Pumpkins and his skeleton buddies showing a young boy and his sister the true meaning of Halloween in a small suburban town. The good news is that the THR piece notes that “none of their questions” will be answered, which at least means this won’t be a Pumpkins origin story.

The special will air on October 28th at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. Revisit the original sketch below.