Tove Lo confirms new album, shares awesomely titled single, “Disco Tits”: Stream

Tove Lo is expected to release her third album, Blue Lips [Lady Wood Phase II], later this year. Today, she’s treated her fans to a first preview in the form of a new single, gloriously titled “Disco Tits”.

As its title suggests, here the Swedish pop singer revels in the aura of late-night disco. There’s a palpable feeling of indulgence and reckless abandon, as Tove Lo allows herself to be consumed by — what else? — matters of the heart. “Disco Tits is about losing yourself with your new found love,” she shares in a press statement. “Naive, excited, no consequences. The happiness in the haze I’m feelin right now.”

“Disco Tits” features contributions from The Struts, Tove Lo’s longtime collaborators and the production wizards behind her past hits “Habits (Stay High)” and “Talking Body”. Take a listen below.

She also performed the new single in Stockholm earlier this week:

Blue Lips follows sophomore album Lady Wood, which came out October 2016. It also follows her recently released Fire Fade short film. Next week, Tove Lo kicks off a month-long North American tour, which includes dates supporting Coldplay.

“Disco Tits” Single Artwork:

Tove Lo 2017 Tour Dates:

09/13 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

09/14 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

09/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/17 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

09/18 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

09/20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

09/23 – Seattle, WA @ Centurylink Field

09/26 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

09/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

09/29 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

10/02 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center $

10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium $

10/06 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl $

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/08 – San Diego, CA @ Qualcomm Stadium $

10/10 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre

10/12 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/13 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

$ = w/ Coldplay