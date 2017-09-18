Travis Scott takes the “Blue Pill” on Metro Boomin’s new track: Stream

Producer/rapper Metro Boomin turned 24 over the weekend on September 16th. One day later, he delivered a slightly belated birthday gift to his fans by dropping the track “Blue Pill” with Travis Scott.

“Blue Pill” is just the latest joint effort from Metro and Scott, who previously joined forces on the latter’s Rodeo in 2015. More recently, Metro has worked with 21 Savage on Issa Album and teamed with Navraj Goraya for the collaborative LP Perfect Timing. He also tapped Drake and Offset from Migos for the single “No Complaints”. Scott, meanwhile, has been hanging out with The Weeknd, Miguel, and SZA.

Hear what it’s like when they get back together by listening to “Blue Pill” below.